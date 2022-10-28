SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in Sioux City Oct. 28 as election workers demonstrated how the voting machines will work.

This test was open to the public and similar demonstrations are being held in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. Pate says he understands some people are skeptical about election integrity but he hopes these events help abate those misgivings.

“We have a right for freedom of speech and people are going to say what they’re going to say but I want to make sure they have the facts and I’m pretty confident that they’ll sort through it and know that we have their back and we have integrity in our voting system,” Pate said.

Over 40 voting machines will be used just in Woodbury County and multiple officials have to sign a document confirming the machines are working appropriately. Pate says just in Woodbury County these tests on the machines can take up to a week.