Iowa Secretary of State: Kanye West’s campaign delivered nominating petitions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate said that representatives from Kanye West’s campaign delivered nominating petitions to his office.

Pate confirmed on his Twitter that he will look at the petitions to make sure they “meet the minimum requirements.”

I can confirm that representatives from the Kanye West presidential campaign just delivered nominating petitions to our office. We will review the petitions to ensure they meet the minimum requirements. @kanyewest #Election2020 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020

West announced via Twitter his run for the oval office on July 4.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

