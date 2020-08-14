Iowa Secretary of State: Kanye West’s campaign delivered nominating petitions

by: KCAU STAFF

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate said that representatives from Kanye West’s campaign delivered nominating petitions to his office.

Pate confirmed on his Twitter that he will look at the petitions to make sure they “meet the minimum requirements.”

West announced via Twitter his run for the oval office on July 4.

