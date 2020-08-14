Iowa Secretary of State: Kanye West’s campaign delivered nominating petitions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate said that representatives from Kanye West’s campaign delivered nominating petitions to his office.
Pate confirmed on his Twitter that he will look at the petitions to make sure they “meet the minimum requirements.”
West announced via Twitter his run for the oval office on July 4.
