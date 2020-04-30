Iowa Secretary of State asks young Iowans to work at polls for June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Most of Iowa may soon be able to reopen, but state officials are hoping to protect vulnerable folks during the June 2 primary.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is asking younger Iowans to be a part of the election process and sign up to be poll workers. That’s because poll workers tend to be older people who are at a higher risk to get COVID-19.

The secretary’s office will be providing masks, social distancing markers and other materials to help protect Iowans.

“This is a call to action for patriotic Iowans. Your state and country need you on June 2,” Secretary Pate said. “We need younger, healthy Iowans to help staff our polling locations to ensure a clean, smooth election process. Also, these are paid positions. You can put a little extra money in your pocket.”

For more information about how to sign up to become a poll worker, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website.

Pate’s office also encourages people to vote by absentee ballot, calling it the safest way to vote in an attempt to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Pate sent absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in Iowa this week. For more information on voting in the June primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Latest Stories