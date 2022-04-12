DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of students across the state of Iowa will be casting ballots Tuesday for the Spring 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

The straw poll is organized by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and K-12 students will vote on their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor. Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Youth Straw Poll.

Over the weekend, a Polk County judge ruled Abby Finkenauer is ineligible to appear on the Democratic primary ballot for the US Senate in June. That decision may be appealed. Even so, Finkenauer’s name is appearing on the ballots as they have already been provided to teachers. Students can vote for her if they wish.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is used to involve students in a hands-on civics activity to get them interested in voting, Pate’s office said.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in Iowa. It is also open to civic organizations and youth groups. In a Monday release, Pate said that more than 170 Iowa schools had registered to participate.

Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos can be viewed here.

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools.

Follow the results here. Final results are expected to come out Wednesday.