Iowa Republican State Convention to happen through mail-in ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Republican Party of Iowa announced that their state convention in the summer will be done through mail-in ballot.

The 2020 State Convention is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, but members will not convene due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the Republican Party of Iowa, the State Central Committee unanimously voted that all state convention delegates will have paper ballots mailed to them.

A spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa, Aaron Britt, said that having people travel to and from the state convention is not currently feasible.

“The GOP State Convention would require over 1,500 Iowans from every county to convene at a central location in Polk County, and then return home to their respective counties. It’s simply not feasible to plan an event that large at this time.

He also said they will still be able to conduct party business though a mail-in ballot process, inclucing selecting delegates for the national convention and approving the Iowa GOP platform.