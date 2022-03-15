Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — State Representative Steve Hansen of Sioux City announced his plans to run for re-election to the Iowa House of Representatives Tuesday.

Hansen, who filed the papers with the Iowa Secretary of State, will run for the new Iowa House District 2 which was recently impacted by reapportionment. The new district includes portions of the North and West side of Sioux City, Leeds, Greenville and rural precincts bordering Sioux City through Lawton.

Hansen currently represents House District 14 and previously represented much of the new district while serving the Iowa Senate.

“When I ran for the Iowa House two years ago, my priorities were a commitment to education at all levels; improving mental health services and funding along with health care across the spectrum; working for tax competitiveness with our neighboring states; and working to clean up our waterways,” said Hansen. “Those priorities were aimed at recruiting and retaining people in Iowa and making Iowa a more favorable place to live, work and retire in.”

“Over the past two years, I have supported major structural changes to our tax code that will put more money in the pockets of hard-working families and make us more competitive, supported shifting the funding of regional mental health services from local property taxes to the state general fund, and have worked to achieve education funding that at the minimum keeps ahead of the cost of inflation,” Hansen said.

Hansen served in the Iowa Legislature from 1986 to 2002 and left legislative service to become the Director of the Sioux City Public Museum, a position he has held for 20 years. Hansen returned to the Legislature in 2021 and is currently on an unpaid leave of absence from the museum while he serves in the Iowa House. He hopes to return to full-time duties at the end of the Legislative Session in April.

“I believe we are at a critical point with Iowa’s education system as it has been underfunded for several years and has come under attack from those who would like to dismantle our public school system,” Hansen said. “We can be very proud of our educational systems in Iowa, but we cannot be complacent. We need more investment and innovation as we compete with the world.”

“We also need to address our serious workforce shortage, affordable housing and water quality issues in this state,” added Hansen. “We have made significant progress the last two years in reducing a childcare shortage issue, but we can do better.”

Hansen attended Briar Cliff and holds degrees from Morningside College and U.S.D. Vermillion. He has lived in Sioux City and the surrounding area his entire life.

“I’ve had the honor of working with members of our community on boards, projects, and the capital campaign for the new museum. I’m constantly reminded of what a great community we have and the prospect for growth drives my interest for continued service in the Iowa House,” Hansen said.