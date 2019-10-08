Iowa Rep. Steve King on Japan Trade Agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We talked with Iowa Representative Steve King Monday about the new agreement.

The Congressman told us he expects the deal to be great for Iowa and the country and could help with the ongoing trade war with China.

“All these places where we can send our goods and trade with reduces our dependency on China and they know that. but the USMCA is where it’s stuck right now,” said Rep. Steve King.

Rep. King says the United States Mexico Canada Agreement is key to reducing America’s reliance on China for trade.

