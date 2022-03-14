DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra of Hull will be officially seeking a second term at the House of Representatives.

According to a release, the Republican Representative filed for re-election on Monday for a second term in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. He announced his intent to run in October 2021.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve Iowans in Congress. On the campaign trail, I promised that I would work every day to deliver real results for our communities, families, and rural main streets. Together, I am proud to say that we have done just that and more,” said Feenstra. “But our work is far from over. We need to elect a Republican majority in the U.S. House to advance the commonsense, conservative agenda that we have championed here in Iowa. I look forward to earning the vote of every Iowan in the 4th District and serving them for another two years in Congress.”

Feenstra was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 over J.D. Scholten. He beat out incumbent Steve King in the Republican primary. He currently serves on the Budget; Agriculture; Scence, Space, and Technology committees.