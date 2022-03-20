DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the State of Iowa ranked third best in the nation for administration of the 2020 elections, according to new data.

The Elections Performance Index (EPI), compiled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Election Data and Science Lab, ranks states based on voter turnout, voter registration rate, and overall administration of elections.

“We’ve made it easy to vote but hard to cheat in Iowa and this data clearly shows we are running elections the right way in this state,” said Secretary Pate. “I’m proud of the work of my staff and of election officials across Iowa. Most importantly, I’m proud of Iowans who continue to make their voices heard in record numbers by voting.”

Iowa has seen record turnout in the 2018 general election, 2020 primary and general elections, and the 2021 city/school election. The state received high marks in the EPI for instituting online voter registration and conducting post-election audits, which were put in place by Secretary Pate.

The EPI was the first objective measure of election performance in each state for U.S. midterm and presidential elections. It began tracking election administration with the 2008 election.