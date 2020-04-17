Iowa precincts combine primary election voting locations

ORANGE CITY – Several Iowa voting precincts have combined out of health concerns for the Jun 2 Primary Election. The official list of polling locations is now available.

Ryan Dokter, Sioux County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections, voting locations were strategically placed in the county where no voter should have to drive much more than 20 minutes to vote.

“The decision to reduce the number of locations to open for the Primary Election was made due to the number of election workers we were able to recruit, Dokter said.

Polling locations are listed below.

Dokter said he is still strongly recommending that voters utilize the vote absentee by mail option to

reduce the number of voters coming to the polls to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus in an effort to protect both election workers and the public.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Absentee request forms can be downloaded Iowa Secretary of State’s website or from the Sioux County Auditor’s Office. The form can also be requested from the Sioux County Auditor’s office by calling 712-737-2216. Requests can be submitted immediately.

Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. May 22.

Voters are reminded that for the Primary Election they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.

Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or your Iowa non-operator’s ID number.

If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Latest Stories