SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Summer holidays offer an opportunity for political candidates to meet large numbers of voters.

Libertarian candidate for Iowa Governor Rick Stewart made a stop in Sioux City.

Stewart is on the ballot along with incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Stewart said his campaign is focusing on the individual liberties of every Iowan.

“The thing is, people in Iowa are not looking for another divisive leader, they’re looking for a consensus builder, somebody that is willing to be the governor for all of Iowa, not just 50% plus one,” said Stewart.

The general election is scheduled for November 8.