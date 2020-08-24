Iowa Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Ernst to speak at GOP convention

File-This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updating the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at this week’s Republican National Convention.

Reynolds’ campaign said Sunday that the Iowa Republican will address the convention remotely on Tuesday and doesn’t plan to attend the event in Charlotte, North Carolina. GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session Monday.

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is also scheduled to speak to the convention on Wednesday.

