Iowa Gov. Reynolds joins Vice President Pence in campaign swing in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Reynolds was doing her part to help President Trump win re-election on Thursday joining Vice President Mike Pence on a day-long campaign swing in Iowa.

They welcomed a packed house at County Celebrations in Sioux City, where the VP recapped the accomplishments of the Trump Administration over the past three years.

Late Thursday morning, they boarded a campaign bus and headed to Council Bluffs where they took part in a veterans event.

All before joining the President in Des Moines Thursday night for a “Make America Great Again” rally, where Trump chastised his Democratic rivals.

“They want to nullify your ballots, poison our Democracy and overthrow the entire system of government. That’s not happening, I can tell you that,” said President Trump.

The Knapp Center on the Drake University campus was filled to capacity two hours before the President arrived in Des Moines.

