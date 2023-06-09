DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — On Friday afternoon, as news broke of the details of a 37-count indictment against Donald Trump, the Republican Party of Iowa announced the former president would headline their annual fundraising dinner.

Just before 1:00 pm CST on Friday, the US Justice Department unsealed the indictment against Trump alleging he illegally kept and stored classified documents in public spaces at his Florida resort-home and interfered with attempts by federal agents to get those documents back. As that news was breaking nationwide, the Republican Party of Iowa announced that Trump will lead a list of nine candidates at a fundraiser next month.

In an email at 1:53pm CST on Friday, the Iowa GOP announced the line for their July 28th Lincoln Dinner – a fundraiser for the party. President Trump headlined the list of attendees, followed by Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder and Perry Johnson. The event will be held at the Iowa Events Center.

Iowa GOP e-mail announcing President Trump at fundraiser

Governor Reynolds released the following statement on the indictment against Trump: