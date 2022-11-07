SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.

The IFC is calling for a formal investigation after it said it has received multiple reports of a Woodbury County polling staffer providing false information to voters prior to them casting their ballots.

The issue centered on Public Measure 1, also known as the Freedom Amendment. The measure, if people vote “yes”, would add the right to keep and bear arms to Iowa’s state constitution.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill told KCAU 9 he is aware of the accusations and said election workers are informed of proper election protocalls.

“We train them every year to just make sure that our elections are free and fair and that they’re just there to facilitate. We instruct them every year that they cannot answer questions about candidates or any public measure that’s on the ballot because we just don’t want to get into any area where it’s construed to be election error,” said Gill.

KCAU 9 reached out to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to see if he was aware of the alleged voter misconduct in Woodbury County. He issued the following statement.

Iowa law prohibits election officials from responding to questions about candidates or issues on the ballot. We are taking the reports of alleged misconduct very seriously and will be conducting our own investigation as well as referring the matter to the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office and the Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board for their review. Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State

Iowa is one of six states that have not already adopted their own versions of the Freedom Amendment in their state constitutions.