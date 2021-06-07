Iowa farmer running for U.S. Senate says county experience will help open dialogue in Washington

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A farmer in Crawford County, Iowa is hoping for more than rain this year. He hopes to gain enough support to replace Iowa’s longest sitting senator.

Dave Muhlbauer is a farmer, a former county supervisor, and the only Iowa Democrat to announce his campaign for the U.S.Senate.

Senator Grassley’s current term expires in 2022. The only other declared candidate is Republican State Senator Jim Carlin.

With just a year to go until Iowa’s primary election, Muhlbauer says it’s his experience on a county level that will help in Washington D.C.

“Crawford is a very Republican county, but yet, my family’s been able to serve as county supervisor and state rep, because we’re able to cut through and to really meet people where they’re and have open discussions and dialogue,” he said.

Muhlbauer says he is used to the campaign trail. Both his father and grandfather served as Crawford County Supervisor, and both went on to serve in the Iowa Legislature.

Watch a full interview of Dave Muhlbauer on The Insiders with Dave Price.