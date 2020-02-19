Iowa Democratic Party recanvass shows no change in final results

(AP) – The Associated Press has reviewed updated results of the Iowa caucuses provided Tuesday evening by the Iowa Democratic Party following the completion of a recanvass requested by the campaigns of Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points.

AP remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to a recount.

Sanders’ campaign said Tuesday it will seek a recount. AP will continue to monitor the race, including the results of that potential recount.

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, here’s the full list of the delegate count.

  • Pete Buttigieg 13
  • Bernie Sanders 12
  • Elizabeth Warren 8
  • Joe Biden 6
  • Amy Klobuchar 1

Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, and Tom Steyer received zero delegates.

