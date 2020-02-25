Iowa Democratic Party prepares to recount around two dozen precincts

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) –The work continues for officials with the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP).

Starting on Tuesday, the party will re-tally results from about two dozen precincts.

There have been 14 precincts requested by the campaign of Pete Buttigieg and another 10 precincts requested by Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Administrators will conduct the recount and it will be overseen by the IDP’s recanvass and recount committee.

Both campaigns able to have representatives present.

It is expected to take two days to complete.

The two campaigns are responsible for any cost associated with the recounts.