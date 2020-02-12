Iowa Democratic Party approves recanvass request for caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Democratic Party has approved requests from Pete Buttigieg’s and Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns for a partial recanvass of the Iowa caucus results.

The party says it expects the recanvass of more than 80 precincts to begin on Sunday and last two days. A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count against paper records created by caucus leaders to ensure the counts were reported accurately.

The latest caucus results give Buttigieg a lead over Sanders of two-state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted, or 0.09 percentage points, but The Associated Press has decided that it remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information.

The caucuses were upended by significant issues in collecting and reporting data from individual precincts on caucus night. There were also errors in the complicated mathematical equations used to calculate the results in individual caucus sites that became evident as the party began to release caucus data.

The party has said it will not change mistakes in the math and the only opportunity to correct it would be a recount, which would be the candidates’ next option after the recanvass is completed.