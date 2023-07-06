SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Democrat Ryan Melton announced that he will once again be running for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The insurance supervisor from Nevada, Iowa was defeated by incumbent Republic Representative Randy Feenstra in the 2022 election.

Feenstra got 67% of the votes while Melton receive 30%.

This will be Melton’s second time running for the seat.

Melton is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for the 4th District position.

Rep. Feenstra has yet to announce if he’ll be seeking a third term.