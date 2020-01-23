Democrat Party will have three sets of results for Iowa Caucuses

Closings
Your Local Election HQ

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Among the procedural changes being implemented this year by Democrats to help provide better transparency, the party will report three sets of results.

In previous years, the party has only reported the number of delegates won by each candidate.

Now, they will be reporting two vote tallies and one delegate count at the end of the night.

First, voters will fill out an alignment card with their first-choice candidates when they arrive at the caucus.

Folks whose first-choice candidates fail to get at least 15% of the vote can switch to another candidate or choose to go uncommitted.

The candidates are award a portion of Iowa’s 41 delegates based on voting percentages and will be reported in a third set of numbers.

