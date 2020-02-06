Iowa Democrat Party releasing more results from the Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The Iowa Democrat Party has released more results from Monday’s caucuses.

As of around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, 92% of Iowa’s precincts have reported results.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg still has the lead in delegates with 27% over Senator Bernie Sanders who has 26%.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has 18%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 16% rounding out the top four.

Senator Amy Klobuchar has 12% and businessman Andrew Yang has 1%.

They are the only candidates with at least 1% of delegates.

Here is the full list from the Associated Press:

Pete Buttigieg 532 – 27%

Bernie Sanders 513 – 26%

Elizabeth Warren 366 – 18%

Joe Biden 319 – 16%

Amy Klobuchar 243 – 12%

Andrew Yang 21 – 1%

Tom Steyer 6 – 0%

Uncommitted 4 -0%

Other 1 – 0%

Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick did not receive any delegates at the time of this reporting.