Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Iowa Democrat Party releasing more results from the Iowa Caucuses

Your Local Election HQ

by: , KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The Iowa Democrat Party has released more results from Monday’s caucuses.

As of around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, 92% of Iowa’s precincts have reported results.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg still has the lead in delegates with 27% over Senator Bernie Sanders who has 26%.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has 18%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 16% rounding out the top four.

Senator Amy Klobuchar has 12% and businessman Andrew Yang has 1%.

They are the only candidates with at least 1% of delegates.

Here is the full list from the Associated Press:

  • Pete Buttigieg 532 – 27%
  • Bernie Sanders 513 – 26%
  • Elizabeth Warren 366 – 18%
  • Joe Biden 319 – 16%
  • Amy Klobuchar 243 – 12%
  • Andrew Yang 21 – 1%
  • Tom Steyer 6 – 0%
  • Uncommitted 4 -0%
  • Other 1 – 0%

Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick did not receive any delegates at the time of this reporting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.