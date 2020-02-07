Iowa Democrat Party releases the last of the caucuses results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After three days of waiting, all of the results from the Iowa Caucuses are in for the Democrat Party.
Pete Buttigieg still has a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the caucuses.
Here is the full list of results from the Iowa Democrat Party:
- Pete Buttigieg – 564; 26.2%
- Bernie Sanders -562; 26.1%
- Elizabeth Warren – 387; 18%
- Joe Biden – 341; 15.8%
- Amy Klobuchar – 264; 12.3%
- Andrew Yang – 22; 1%
- Tom Steyer – 7; 0.3%
- Uncommitted – 4; 0.2%
- Other – 1; 0.1%
Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bloomberg, and Deval Patrick did not receive any delegates.