Iowa Democrat Party releases the last of the caucuses results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After three days of waiting, all of the results from the Iowa Caucuses are in for the Democrat Party.

Pete Buttigieg still has a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the caucuses.

Here is the full list of results from the Iowa Democrat Party:

Pete Buttigieg – 564; 26.2%

Bernie Sanders -562; 26.1%

Elizabeth Warren – 387; 18%

Joe Biden – 341; 15.8%

Amy Klobuchar – 264; 12.3%

Andrew Yang – 22; 1%

Tom Steyer – 7; 0.3%

Uncommitted – 4; 0.2%

Other – 1; 0.1%

Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bloomberg, and Deval Patrick did not receive any delegates.