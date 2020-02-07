Iowa Democrat Party releases the last of the caucuses results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After three days of waiting, all of the results from the Iowa Caucuses are in for the Democrat Party.

Pete Buttigieg still has a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the caucuses.

Here is the full list of results from the Iowa Democrat Party:

  • Pete Buttigieg – 564; 26.2%
  • Bernie Sanders -562; 26.1%
  • Elizabeth Warren – 387; 18%
  • Joe Biden – 341; 15.8%
  • Amy Klobuchar – 264; 12.3%
  • Andrew Yang – 22; 1%
  • Tom Steyer – 7; 0.3%
  • Uncommitted – 4; 0.2%
  • Other – 1; 0.1%

Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bloomberg, and Deval Patrick did not receive any delegates.

