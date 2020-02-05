Iowa Democrat Party releases partial results from Monday’s caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Less than one day after the Iowa Caucuses began, the Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from Monday night.

“But one thing I want you to know. We know this data is accurate,” said Iowa Democrat Party Chairman, Troy Price.

The party released 62% of all caucus results on Tuesday afternoon.

Out of those results released, Pete Buttigieg came out on top of the ticket receiving 27% of the votes.

Senator Bernie Sanders came in not far behind with 25% support. Third place was Senator Elizabeth Warren with 21%. Former Vice President Joe Biden rounded out the top four with just 16% of those results.

The results were released just moments after Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Price faced reporters in Des Moines acknowledging that the party faced multiple reporting challenges Monday night.

By delaying the release of those results, Price said he can promise that results are accurate.

“Let me be clear. My number one priority has been on ensuring the accuracy of the results and we have been working all night to be in the best position to report results. My paramount concern is making sure these results are accurate and reflect what happen last night in caucuses across the state and we’re going to do just that,” said Price.

He went on to say that the reporting of caucus results was unacceptable and that as chair of the party, he apologizes deeply.

The wait for results comes after a night of confusion and chaos at precincts around Iowa.

Chairman Price explained the delay was caused by the app used by precinct coordinators to report results.

He said the app, made by Shadow Inc., recorded the data accurately, but it was only reporting partial data.

This was due to a coding issue in the reporting system and problems with the app reportedly surfaced last week.

According to the Polk County Democratic Chair, Sean Bagniewski, tests of the app did not go smoothly.

He advised precinct chairs who had trouble with the app to just call in their results to the Iowa Democratic Party.

But with so many precincts calling the results, caucus coordinators experienced long wait times, some even up to six hours.