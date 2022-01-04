DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A Republican county attorney has stepped forward to challenge incumbent Tom Miller for the office of Iowa’s Attorney General.

Brenna Bird, 45, the current Guthrie County Attorney released a statement Tuesday outlining her campaign against Miller, a Democrat.

“Over the last few months, I’ve heard from Iowans across our state about the need for new leadership in the Attorney General’s office,” Bird said. “Tom Miller has become a roadblock in the fight to defend Iowans against the authoritarianism of the Biden administration. As Attorney General, I will work every day to protect our constitutional rights and the freedoms we cherish.”

Bird, who was elected Guthrie County Attorney in 2018, has also previously served as counsel for former Gov. Terry Branstad. She received her undergraduate degree from Drake University and her law degree from the University of Chicago. Bird is the President-elect of the Iowa County Attorney Association.

The incumbent, Miller, is the longest-serving current Attorney General in the nation. The 77-year-old was first elected in 1978 and has been elected 10 times so far. After an unsuccessful run for governor in 1990, Miller returned to private practice for a few years before being elected to the Attorney General’s office again in 1994.