Iowa counties receive safety supplies ahead of primary election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa counties received supplies to help protect people from COVID-19 as they head to the polls for Iowa’s primary elections in two weeks.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa Homeland Security and the Iowa National Guard delivered masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to Iowa counties for the June 2 primary election. The Secretary of State’s office is also shipping social distancing markers and face shields to all 99 counties for use at the polls.

“Anybody that had an issue voting by mail or people who need assistance while while they vote, assisting device and that sort of thing, that’s the people that we hope are gonna go to the polling place on election day,” said Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Patrick Gill.

More than $500,000 in additional funding is being provided to the counties to cover the costs of other safety materials. The funds were made possible by federal grants.

“Protecting voters and poll workers while making sure every eligible Iowan is able to safely cast a ballot is our goal,” Pate said. “Polls will be open on June 2 and we want Iowans who choose to vote in-person to know we’re taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Secretary Pate is encouraging voters to use absentee ballots instead of voting in person.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, May 22.

For more information about your voting options, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.