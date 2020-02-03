Results of the Iowa Caucuses

Live Now
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – Voters in Iowa will make their voices heard as they caucus for their choice of a presidential candidate.

For Democrats, three sets of results will be reported. They are the first alignment, final alignment, and state delegate equivalent. Caucus-goers will declare support for their preferred presidential candidate. Only the candidates with the most support survive that round, and after feverish lobbying, supporters of eliminated candidates can make a second choice. Based off the results of the final alignment, state convention delegates will be determined.

For Republicans, the results are the proportional representation of the state’s national delegates.

While some satellite caucuses have already been held and reported their results, the majority will come in later in the evening.

