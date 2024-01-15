DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — How committed are Iowans to their presidential candidate? We’ll find out on Monday as with record-breaking Caucus Night temperatures predicted. The high temperature on Monday is only expected to reach -3 in Des Moines, with a low temperature of -12 and wind chills up to 30 below zero. Those would be the lowest highs and lows in the 52-year history of the Iowa Caucuses. Only once – during the 1972 Democratic caucus – have temperatures dropped below zero on Caucus Night.

Here is a look at the weather on every Caucus day in Iowa.