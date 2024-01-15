DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — How committed are Iowans to their presidential candidate? We’ll find out on Monday as with record-breaking Caucus Night temperatures predicted. The high temperature on Monday is only expected to reach -3 in Des Moines, with a low temperature of -12 and wind chills up to 30 below zero. Those would be the lowest highs and lows in the 52-year history of the Iowa Caucuses. Only once – during the 1972 Democratic caucus – have temperatures dropped below zero on Caucus Night.

Here is a look at the weather on every Caucus day in Iowa.

DateHigh TempLow Temp
Jan 24, 197225-4
Jan 19,1976427
Jan 21, 19803324
Feb 20,19844922
Feb 8, 19883610
Feb 10, 19924424
Feb 12, 19963022
Jan 24, 2000415
Jan 19, 2004162
Jan 3, 2008304
Jan 3, 20124010
Feb 1, 20164727
Feb 3, 20203629