SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Primary is only a few short months away and candidates are hitting the road.

On Saturday, Iowa Gubernatorial candidate, Deidre DeJear, who is running for governor, made a stop in Sioux City at Jackson Street Brewing.

She spoke with the attendees about how she plans to put Iowan first by bringing back collective bargaining for teachers and strengthening unions.

“We see our students graduating from high school vowing to come back. We got to figure out ways to keep people here. When folks are asking access to affordable healthcare, when folks asking for access to mental health services, you’re not alone,” said DeJear.

So far, DeJear is running unopposed for the June primary.