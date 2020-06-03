Iowa and South Dakota primaries underway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa and South Dakota primary elections are underway. For poll workers and voters alike, this year is unlike any other thanks to COVID-19.

Poll workers said that despite COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve quickly adapted to the current situation.

In an effort to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, only five of the usual 44 Woodbury County polling sites are being used. It’s a push by state and county elections officials for absentee voting has paid off. Iowa absentee numbers increasing from 20,000 ballots in 2018, to more than 490,000 this year.

“There has been some confusion, but not a huge number, because we’ve had about 200 people before noon, and the majority of them have really been people that have no problems with the way the primary has been conducted,” Woodbury County poll worker Tom Padgett said.

Five polling locations in Woodbury County remain open until 9 p.m. tonight.

Primaries also underway in South Dakota, including Union County. South Dakota polling sites close at 7 p.m. CDT. Results will start being released at 8 p.m.