Iowa AG reminds voters of rights and protections

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is reminding voters in the state of their voting rights and protections.

In a release, Miller said that voter intimidation will not be tolerated and is a felony, and that multiple state and federal laws protect voter’s rights.

Anyone who sees problems at polling sites are encouraged to report them to local law enforcement and election officials.

Miller references specific laws, seen below.

Iowa Code 39A.2 – No one can intimidate, threaten or coerce you to vote or refrain from voting.

Iowa Code 39A.2 – No one can destroy, deliver, or handle an application for a ballot or an absentee ballot with the intent of interfering with the voter’s right to vote.

Iowa Codes 39A.3, 48A.14 or 49.79 – No one can interfere with the validity of an election. No one can file a challenge to your right to vote by using false information.

Iowa Code 39A.4 – No one can post signs, congregate, solicit votes or loiter within 300 feet of the door to a polling place.

Iowa Code 39A.4 – No one can interrupt, hinder or oppose a voter while in or approaching the polling place or when marking the ballot. This restriction includes poll watchers designated by political parties who are allowed in polling places.

Iowa Code 49.105 – Any precinct election official shall order the arrest of any person who behaves in a noisy, riotous, tumultuous or disorderly manner at or about the polls, so as to disturb the election.

He added that he believes Iowa can be a model for the rest of the country with voters being able to cast their ballots safely and that votes will be counted accurately and as quickly as possible.

Anyone with questions can call the Secretary of State’s office at 888-767-8683 or 515-281-5164 or webteam@ag.iowa.gov