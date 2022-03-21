DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Secretary of State has announced the candidates who have filed for state and federal positions for the 2022 election.
The primary election day for Iowa is June 7.
You can also check candidates for state and federal offices in Nebraska. South Dakota’s final day to file for candidacy is March 29.
Below are the races that KCAU 9 will be following this summer and fall. Any candidates with an asterisk (*) are incumbents.
U.S. Senate
Republican
- Jim Carlin of Sioux City
- Chuck Grassley of Cedar Falls*
Democrat
- Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids
- Michael Franken of Des Moines
- Glenn Hurst of Minden
U.S. Representative, District 1
Republican
- Kyle Kuehl or Bettendorf
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa*
Democrat
- Christina Bohannan of Iowa City
U.S. Representative, District 2
Republican
- Ashley Hinson of Marion*
Democrat
- Liz Mathis of Hiawatha
U.S. Representative, District 3
Republican
- Nicole Hasso of Johnston
- Gary Leffler of West Des Moines
- Zach Nunn of Bondurant
Democrat
- Cindy Axne of Des Moines*
U.S. Representative, District 4
Republican
- Randy Feenstra of Hull*
Democrat
- Ryan Melton of Nevada
Governor
Republican
- Kim Reynolds of Des Moines*
Democrat
- Deidre DeJear of Des Moines
Secretary of State
Republican
- Paul D. Pate of Des Moines*
Democrat
- Joel Miller of Robins
- Eric Van Lancker of Clinton
Auditor of State
Republican
- Todd Halbur of Clive
- Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs
Democrat
- Rob Sand of Des Moines*
Treasurer of State
Republican
- Roby Smith of Davenport
Democrat
- Michael L. Fitzgerald of Carlisle*
Secretary of Agriculture
Republican
- Mike Naig of Des Moines*
Democrat
- John Norwood of West Des Moines
State Senator, District 1
Republican
- Rocky De Witt of Lawton
Democrat
- Jackie Smith of Sioux City
State Senator District 3
Republican
- Lynn Evans of Aurelia
- Anthony LaBruna of Storm Lake
State Senator District 4
Republican
- Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge
State Senator District 5
Republican
- David Dow of Emmetsburg
- Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake
State Senator District 6
Republican
- Jaswon Schultz of Schleswig
State Senator District 7
Republican
- Kevin Alons of Salix
State Representative District 1
Democrat
- J.D. Scholten of Sioux City
State Representative District 2
Republican
- Robert Henderson of Sioux City
Democrat
- Steve Hansen of Sioux City
State Representative District 3
Republican
- Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars
State Representative District 4
Republican
- Skyler Wheeler of Orange City
- Kendal Zylstra of Larchwod
State Representative District 5
Republican
- Dennis Bush of Cherokee
- Zachary M. Diekenof Granville
- Thomas Kuiper of Sibley
State Representative District 6
Republican
- Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids
Democrat
- James Eliason of Storm Lake
State Representative District 7
Republican
- Mike Sexton of Rockwell City
State Representative District 9
Republican
- Henry Stone of Forest City
Democrat
- Joseph Tillman of Forest City
State Representative District 10
Republican
- John H. Wills of Spirit Lake
State Representative District 11
Republican
- Brian Best of Blidden
State Representative District 12
Republican
- Steven Holt of Denison
State Representative District 13
Republican
- Ken E. Carlson of Onawa
- Mark Peters of Cleghorn
State Representative District 14
Republican
- Jacob Bossman of Sioux City
See the full list of offices and candidates running in Iowa here. For mor information on the 2022 elections in
Iowa, you can visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website here.