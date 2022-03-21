DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Secretary of State has announced the candidates who have filed for state and federal positions for the 2022 election.

The primary election day for Iowa is June 7.

You can also check candidates for state and federal offices in Nebraska. South Dakota’s final day to file for candidacy is March 29.

Below are the races that KCAU 9 will be following this summer and fall. Any candidates with an asterisk (*) are incumbents.

U.S. Senate

Republican

  • Jim Carlin of Sioux City
  • Chuck Grassley of Cedar Falls*

Democrat

  • Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids
  • Michael Franken of Des Moines
  • Glenn Hurst of Minden

U.S. Representative, District 1

Republican

  • Kyle Kuehl or Bettendorf
  • Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa*

Democrat

  • Christina Bohannan of Iowa City

U.S. Representative, District 2

Republican

  • Ashley Hinson of Marion*

Democrat

  • Liz Mathis of Hiawatha

U.S. Representative, District 3

Republican

  • Nicole Hasso of Johnston
  • Gary Leffler of West Des Moines
  • Zach Nunn of Bondurant

Democrat

  • Cindy Axne of Des Moines*

U.S. Representative, District 4

Republican

  • Randy Feenstra of Hull*

Democrat

  • Ryan Melton of Nevada

Governor

Republican

  • Kim Reynolds of Des Moines*

Democrat

  • Deidre DeJear of Des Moines

Secretary of State

Republican

  • Paul D. Pate of Des Moines*

Democrat

  • Joel Miller of Robins
  • Eric Van Lancker of Clinton

Auditor of State

Republican

  • Todd Halbur of Clive
  • Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs

Democrat

  • Rob Sand of Des Moines*

Treasurer of State

Republican

  • Roby Smith of Davenport

Democrat

  • Michael L. Fitzgerald of Carlisle*

Secretary of Agriculture

Republican

  • Mike Naig of Des Moines*

Democrat

  • John Norwood of West Des Moines

State Senator, District 1

Republican

  • Rocky De Witt of Lawton

Democrat

  • Jackie Smith of Sioux City

State Senator District 3

Republican

  • Lynn Evans of Aurelia
  • Anthony LaBruna of Storm Lake

State Senator District 4

Republican

  • Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge

State Senator District 5

Republican

  • David Dow of Emmetsburg
  • Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake

State Senator District 6

Republican

  • Jaswon Schultz of Schleswig

State Senator District 7

Republican

  • Kevin Alons of Salix

State Representative District 1

Democrat

  • J.D. Scholten of Sioux City

State Representative District 2

Republican

  • Robert Henderson of Sioux City

Democrat

  • Steve Hansen of Sioux City

State Representative District 3

Republican

  • Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars

State Representative District 4

Republican

  • Skyler Wheeler of Orange City
  • Kendal Zylstra of Larchwod

State Representative District 5

Republican

  • Dennis Bush of Cherokee
  • Zachary M. Diekenof Granville
  • Thomas Kuiper of Sibley

State Representative District 6

Republican

  • Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids

Democrat

  • James Eliason of Storm Lake

State Representative District 7

Republican

  • Mike Sexton of Rockwell City

State Representative District 9

Republican

  • Henry Stone of Forest City

Democrat

  • Joseph Tillman of Forest City

State Representative District 10

Republican

  • John H. Wills of Spirit Lake

State Representative District 11

Republican

  • Brian Best of Blidden

State Representative District 12

Republican

  • Steven Holt of Denison

State Representative District 13

Republican

  • Ken E. Carlson of Onawa
  • Mark Peters of Cleghorn

State Representative District 14

Republican

  • Jacob Bossman of Sioux City

See the full list of offices and candidates running in Iowa here. For mor information on the 2022 elections in
Iowa, you can visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website here.