DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Secretary of State has announced the candidates who have filed for state and federal positions for the 2022 election.

The primary election day for Iowa is June 7.

You can also check candidates for state and federal offices in Nebraska. South Dakota’s final day to file for candidacy is March 29.

Below are the races that KCAU 9 will be following this summer and fall. Any candidates with an asterisk (*) are incumbents.

U.S. Senate

Republican

Jim Carlin of Sioux City

Chuck Grassley of Cedar Falls*

Democrat

Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids

Michael Franken of Des Moines

Glenn Hurst of Minden

U.S. Representative, District 1

Republican

Kyle Kuehl or Bettendorf

Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa*

Democrat

Christina Bohannan of Iowa City

U.S. Representative, District 2

Republican

Ashley Hinson of Marion*

Democrat

Liz Mathis of Hiawatha

U.S. Representative, District 3

Republican

Nicole Hasso of Johnston

Gary Leffler of West Des Moines

Zach Nunn of Bondurant

Democrat

Cindy Axne of Des Moines*

U.S. Representative, District 4

Republican

Randy Feenstra of Hull*

Democrat

Ryan Melton of Nevada

Governor

Republican

Kim Reynolds of Des Moines*

Democrat

Deidre DeJear of Des Moines

Secretary of State

Republican

Paul D. Pate of Des Moines*

Democrat

Joel Miller of Robins

Eric Van Lancker of Clinton

Auditor of State

Republican

Todd Halbur of Clive

Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs

Democrat

Rob Sand of Des Moines*

Treasurer of State

Republican

Roby Smith of Davenport

Democrat

Michael L. Fitzgerald of Carlisle*

Secretary of Agriculture

Republican

Mike Naig of Des Moines*

Democrat

John Norwood of West Des Moines

State Senator, District 1

Republican

Rocky De Witt of Lawton

Democrat

Jackie Smith of Sioux City

State Senator District 3

Republican

Lynn Evans of Aurelia

Anthony LaBruna of Storm Lake

State Senator District 4

Republican

Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge

State Senator District 5

Republican

David Dow of Emmetsburg

Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake

State Senator District 6

Republican

Jaswon Schultz of Schleswig

State Senator District 7

Republican

Kevin Alons of Salix

State Representative District 1

Democrat

J.D. Scholten of Sioux City

State Representative District 2

Republican

Robert Henderson of Sioux City

Democrat

Steve Hansen of Sioux City

State Representative District 3

Republican

Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars

State Representative District 4

Republican

Skyler Wheeler of Orange City

Kendal Zylstra of Larchwod

State Representative District 5

Republican

Dennis Bush of Cherokee

Zachary M. Diekenof Granville

Thomas Kuiper of Sibley

State Representative District 6

Republican

Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids

Democrat

James Eliason of Storm Lake

State Representative District 7

Republican

Mike Sexton of Rockwell City

State Representative District 9

Republican

Henry Stone of Forest City

Democrat

Joseph Tillman of Forest City

State Representative District 10

Republican

John H. Wills of Spirit Lake

State Representative District 11

Republican

Brian Best of Blidden

State Representative District 12

Republican

Steven Holt of Denison

State Representative District 13

Republican

Ken E. Carlson of Onawa

Mark Peters of Cleghorn

State Representative District 14

Republican

Jacob Bossman of Sioux City

See the full list of offices and candidates running in Iowa here. For mor information on the 2022 elections in

Iowa, you can visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website here.