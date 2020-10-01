UPDATE: Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Results show Ernst trails Greenfield in senate race

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The pollasked 780 Iowans who they favor in the state’s senate race. The results show that Republican Joni Ernst trails Democrat Theresa Greenfield overall, 51 to 39 percent.

Ernst is the most competitive with voters under the age of 39, while Greenfield is polling well with Iowans between the ages of 50 and 64, where she holds a 20 point advantage.

Iowans who don’t identify as Democrat or Republican prefer Greenfield by 22 percent, and there are more Republicans who say they’re supporting Greenfield than Democrats who are supporting Ernst.

PREVIOUS: Results from the recently conducted Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll are in, along with results from our two Iowa-based sister stations.

Polling was done shortly after President Donald Trump announced he would fill the empty Supreme Court seat left by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Poll takers were asked the question: Would they vote for Republican Joni Ernst or Democrat Theresa Greenfield?

By a margin of 12 points, Iowans are choosing Greenfield. 10 percent of poll participants were undecided or preferred someone else.

Taking a closer look at the poll, Greenfield has the biggest advantage with women, leading Ernst by 17 points. With men, Greenfield leads by six points.

Among college graduates, Greenfield leads by 11 points.

