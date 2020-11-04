Incumbent Mike Rounds wins U.S. Senate seat in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds has won in South Dakota.

But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting questions to be resolved may be separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

The Republican incumbent ran against Democrat Dan Ahlers.

According to the Associated Press, with 934.1%% of the votes reported, Rounds won with 65.9%. Ahlers had 34.1% of the votes.

Election officials received a historical number of absentee ballots, raising the possibility that tallying the results could take longer than usual.

