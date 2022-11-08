SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state.

Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Notes says IM 27 could create “marginal additional revenue in new civil penalty fines” and the state could see a “minimal decrease in expenses due to decreased incarceration for marijuana-related offenses.”

Proponents say legalizing small amounts gives people 21 or older the freedom to choose whether to use marijuana and allows police to focus on harsher crimes.

Opponents say legal marijuana will increase marijuana use for kids and not help foster healthy families.

On an Inside KELOLAND episode on the issue, Matthew Schweich from the “Yes on 27” Campaign and Dr. Bonnie Omdahl with Protecting South Dakota Kids discussed the issue in length.

“Our organization takes the position that marijuana is an incredibly dangerous drug and we know that through a lot of medical research,” Omdahl said. “When you legalize drugs, look at alcohol and tobacco. Does that mean kids don’t get access to it? Of course it doesn’t. And if you look at the states that have legalized it, children’s use has gone up. And that’s our position that it’s a dangerous drug.”

Schweich responded by saying his campaign believes arresting people for cannabis is a waste of law enforcement time and resources.

“We think those resources can be spent focused on serious crime,” Schweich said. “We also recognize that it’s still too difficult to access the medical cannabis program here in South Dakota. Veterans, right now, who have a legitimate need for medical cannabis, they’re shut out of the system.”

Schweich said he believes the illicit market has failed and it would be better to have a system of regulation to limit access to kids for marijuana.

