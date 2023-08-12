DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The former president was at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for a little over an hour on Saturday, one of the busiest days for fairgoers.

President Donald Trump greeted supporters while doing a circle of the main attractions at the fair: the Iowa Pork Tent, the Animal Learning Center and Steer n’ Stein. Along the way, the former president stopped and talked with reporters.

“I love it, I love the crowd, look at this crowd. It’s a record crowd, it’s a great honor,” said Trump.

He is the only candidate on the republican side of the ticket that is not doing a “fair side” chat with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Just last month, Trump went after Governor Reynolds on Truth Social as he was frustrated with her remaining neutral in the primary race. WHO 13 News asked the former president why he decided on not participating in that conversation.

“I didn’t invite from the standpoint that when they endorse, I invite,” said Trump. “…I helped the governor a lot, I wont the race for the governor, but I like the governor.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy were among the other presidential candidates that are participating in the governor’s conversations. All three were at the state fairgrounds during the former president’s visit.

Trump, who was just recently indicted on his actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election, had many supporters in attendance at the fair. Those supporters say the recent indictment just adds more fuel to the fire.

“Well I think I am not surprised,” said Rebecca Ervin of Urbandale. “I wasn’t surprised…I just wish they’d leave him alone until after…the election.”

“I was even more upset. I voted every year, every four years since 1972 and I wont’ miss this one. I’ll vote on Election Day, paper ballot, for our president, President Trump,” said Larry Ginger from Saylorville.