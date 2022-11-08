DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Poll workers start their election day earlier than anyone. They are the first to the polls and last to leave.

Bruce Tillotson is an Election Precinct Captain in Polk County. He has been working at the polls on Election Day for 22 years. He said that a good night’s sleep is the first thing poll workers need to get ready for Election Day.

“Our biggest fear is to oversleep so we set two alarms to make sure we get up and get there,” Tillotson said. “We have to be there by 6:00 and it takes about 45 minutes to set it all up and the polls open at 7:00 a.m., we’re there until 8:00 p.m. at night.”

This year in Polk County poll workers will have iPads to help check voters’ identities and check them in. Tillotson thinks this will make the entire voting process easier for both workers and voters.

Tillotson also said that part of the fun of working the polls comes from who he works with.

“It’s a job that some people don’t like but I have a team that I work with and it’s usually the same people so we work together real well and we know each other so and that helps a lot too so you’re not just working with strangers like some of the polls might have to do,” Tillotson said.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.