DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded.

It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in the 2020 election.The Associated Press is calling the race on early returns compared historic voting statistics and other factors. Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.