SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem was in Sioux City, Iowa yesterday, campaigning for former President Donald Trump.

Before speaking to voters, Noem did a one-on-one interview with CBS. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz brings us the highlights from that interview.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem took to the stage in Sioux City to speak to Iowa voters about the upcoming Republican Primary.

“We’re just a few short weeks away from having our Republican nominee, it will be Donald J. Trump, and he will be the next President of the United States. I’m excited about that,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

Before the rally, CBS’s White House Correspondent, Major Garrett, raised the question of a possible Vice President nomination with Noem.

“I think anybody in this country, if they were offered, needs to consider it. Everybody has to think about it,” Noem said.

Noem spoke to voters about her concerns at the US border.

“People are just alarmed by what they see. And the changes in the demographics in our country because of the open border and how these dangerous individuals are being led into our country,” Norm said.

Noem also raised concerns over Ron Desantis and Nikki Haley’s campaigns.

“I don’t really know who the real Nikki Haley is. She’s whoever she needs to be, for whatever ways the political winds blow that day. So we need a president that is strong,” Noem said.

“When times got tough and our constitutional rights and freedoms got challenged, he closed his businesses, he closed his beaches, he just made very different decisions,” Noem said.

When asked about President Joe Biden’s leadership in the White House with global conflicts, Noem had this to say.

“We didn’t have situations like we have with Russia, Ukraine, in the Middle East with Israel, with North Korea when President Trump was in the White House,” Noem said.

Iowa voters will decide the Republican Nominee on January 15th.