Gun safety reform held in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Democratic candidates continued the conversation on gun reform. More than a dozen of them attending a gun safety forum Saturday afternoon.

Hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action, guns, gun safety, gun violence, and dangerous rhetoric were the focus of the event. Those in the crowd listened closely to what the democrats had to say, many hoping for lawmakers to move, in the wake of two more mass shootings.

“The opportunity of a lifetime, to see and hear the democratic presidential candidates, speak to gun violence. That is so huge,” said one forum attendee.

Another forum attendee said, “It seems like there have been enough repeats of these sad incidents like that, that there’s no excuse for not doing something.”

Many Democrats say last weekend could be a turning point for gun control.