Gun control debate heats up as Democratic presidential candidates return to Siouxland

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A trio of Democratic presidential candidates crisscrossed Siouxland Wednesday. Following the latest mass shootings in our country, a topic of discussion for each is gun control.

During a Sac City town hall featuring John Delaney the weekend events were still top of mind.

With the loss of more than 30 people still fresh in many peoples minds, gun control was a key topic. Delaney shared his views with people on how he proposed to stop gun violence in the U.S and Siouxlanders were eager to listen.

“Legislation passed so that people registered before getting guns and our vetted before they get anything,” said Jan Watson who attended the event.

Delaney says part of his solution to prevent gun violence is to create limitations on assault weapons. He said no matter who the president is, these issues will have to be dealt with by passing some kind of legislation at the federal level.

“So I think the next president has to be a leader unify the country appeal, to our better angles , remind us united we stand divided we fall. I think that the president also has to figure out how to get stuff done. Because we need to pass laws to fix health care, lower drug prices, build infrastructure, create jobs and to deal with gun safety.



Delaney also shared those campaign goals at another town hall in Spencer, Iowa Wednesday afternoon. Delaney is not alone in his stance on gun control. Many Democratic presidential candidates are calling for Congress to enact stricter gun laws.