Greenfield tests negative for COVID-19, resumes tour

Democrat candidate for Senate of Iowa Theresa Greenfield has resumed her RV tour after testing negative for COVID-19.

Her campaign announced Wednesday they were pausing the tour after learning staff were in contact with someone who tested positive.

Greenfield and those staff members took tests and their tests were negative, according to the campaign’s communications director Sam Newton.

Neton said that Greenfield has now tested negative twice this week.

After speaking with medical experts, Newton said they are resuming the tour and holding events outside with masks and social distancing required.

As a result of the tour being paused, the campaign had to cancel events in Pottawattamie County and Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Below is the campaigns full statement.

“Yesterday, we paused our RV tour after learning that some members of our campaign came into contact last week with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, Theresa and those staff members have all taken tests and received negative results. This is Theresa’s second negative test result in the last week. As a result and after consulting with medical experts, we’ve determined it’s safe to resume our RV tour by holding events and press availabilities that are outside, where masks and social distancing are required, among other precautions. Theresa is excited to start hitting the road again today, so she can keep outlining her vision to put Iowa first, while ensuring public health and safety remains our top priority.” THERESA GREENFIELD Campaign COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR SAM NEWTON

