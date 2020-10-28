Greenfield campaign pauses tour after staffers make contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

The campaign tour for Theresa Greenfield, the Democrat candidate for Senate of Iowa, has paused after staffers made contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign.

The campaign’s communications director Sam Newton said the campaign has required masks and social distancing at all of their events, including Greenfield being tested often.

Upon the advice of medical professionals, they are temporarily apsuing their RV tour, including events Wednesday.

While Newton said Greenfield recently tested negative, she is getting tested again to be safe.

When the campaign gets test results and their “absolutely certain it’s safe,” they will get back to their tour.

Read the full statement from her campaign below: