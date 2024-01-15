SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Right before Iowa caucus voting begins, one presidential candidate made sure to talk to the people of Siouxland about their vote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at Pub 52 in Sergeant Bluff Monday afternoon. The Republican candidate was introduced by Woodbury County Republican Party Chairman Bob Henderson.

The negative temperatures did not stop DeSantis from making his Iowa stops, and he hoped that it won’t stop the people from voting.

“If you’re willing to go out there in this temperature and dedicate a few hours of your life to doing the Iowa caucus, and you’re supporting me,” DeSantis said, “I’m going to be fighting for you for the next eight years.”

DeSantis continued his Iowa caucus trip with stops in Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids. He will have a caucus night event in Des Moines at 7 p.m.