LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – With Mike Flood’s victory to the U.S. House of Representatives, his previous position in the state legislature is now open to potential candidates.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he is taking applications to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19 following the resignation of Mike Flood who won the Tuesday Special election to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. A map of the district can be found here.

The appointee will serve for the District 19 legislative seat until January 2025 when the term expires.

Applications for appointment to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19 will be accepted immediately and until 5 p.m. on July 8. Applicants wishing to be considered for appointment must demonstrate that they have lived within the district for at least a full year, are registered to vote, and are at least 21 years old.

Anyone interested can complete an application for an executive appointment online and may also include a cover letter, resume, and any additional background materials with their application. The governor’s office said in a release that Ricketts reserves the right to seek additional candidates.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256 or kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov.