Gov. Reynolds sets date for Iowa Senate District 1 special election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation Wednesday setting a date for a special election in Iowa Senate District 1.

The special election has been set for Tuesday, December 14.

The election will decide who will replace state Senator Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake after his resignation on Saturday.

Whiting was serving his first term in the Iowa Senate. He served as the vice chair of the Labor and Business Relations committee as well as serving in the Judiciary, State Government, Transportation, and Government Oversight committees.

Whiting resigned to take a job with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Iowa Senate District 1 is comprised of Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto Counties and includes Spirit Lake, Spencer, Emmetsburg, Sibley, and Rock Rapids.