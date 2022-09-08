DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be televised debate between the two major candidates for the position of governor in Iowa.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she accepted an invitation by Iowa PBS to participate in the statewide gubernatorial debate with Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear.

Gov. Reynolds said in a statement that she looks forward to this opportunity to discuss issues that are important to Iowans.

“Iowans across the state deserve access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa and I know Iowa PBS will put on a fair, impartial debate,” said Gov. Reynolds.

More information about the debate will be released at a later time.