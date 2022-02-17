SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once political foes in 2018 while seeking the Republican nomination for governor, Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley are now mutually supporting each other for races in 2022.

Noem’s campaign released a statement saying Noem supports Jackley to serve as the South Dakota’s Attorney General once again.

Jackley, who served in the AG’s office from 2009 to 2019, lost the 2018 primary 56-44 to Noem.

Noem faces a June primary challenge from state Rep. Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls). Jackley wants delegates to support him at the SDGOP convention later this summer.

The duo’s support for each comes as South Dakota lawmakers are investigating the possible impeachment of current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever along a highway in 2020 near Highmore.

The House Select Committee on Investigation is set to meet on Feb. 24 to continue its investigation. Subpoenas have been issued to Ravnsborg’s chief of staff Tim Bormann as well as Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney who led the prosecution of Ravnsborg, and Michael Moore, the Beadle County state’s attorney who assisted in the prosecution.

Noem has called for the resignation or impeachment of Ravnsborg.

“South Dakota needs an Attorney General that believes in the constitution, has the confidence of law enforcement and the legal community, and understands the law. When any of these are lacking, our entire state feels the effect,” Noem said in a statement.

Jackley said South Dakota is thriving under Governor Noem’s leadership.

“She has my full support in her campaign for re-election. I am committed to working with Governor Noem and law enforcement to fight crime and to keep our South Dakota families safe. I am honored to receive her support and to offer her mine in this election,” he said in a statement.

Ravnsborg’s first term as attorney general would end in January 2023, regardless of who the Republican Party nominates at a state convention and who voters choose in the November election.

The South Dakota Republican Party State Convention will be held June 23-25 at the Watertown Event Center.