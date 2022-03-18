SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City Friday as part of her re-election campaign and discussed a number of local issues to Siouxlanders at the Wheelhouse Bar and Grill.

Reynolds said Iowans faced a number of challenges from the pandemic to derechos. She also spoke about the state’s decision to allow in-person classes to resume at schools. She said the decision was executed safely.

“When DC said trust [Dr. Anthony] Fauci, I said let’s trust our parents,” Reynolds said. “We did it safely and responsibly and we listened to the science.”

Reynolds said Iowa was the first school to put kids back in the classrooms, and she said she’s proud the state banned mask mandates. Reynolds said one of the state’s goals has been to support schools as well as parents.

“We have invested every year more in our educational system, but we are also – and the two can happen at the same time – we are also empowering our parents with school choice and transparency,” she said.

As talks about carbon dioxide pipelines continue throughout the state, Reynolds claims her administration values the concerns of landowners.

“I will sit down with anybody and have a conversation a dialogue about an issue that they’re concerned about. We have a process in place. We worked really hard to get significant language into Iowa code to make sure that we were protecting our farmers”

A bill had been introduced in the Iowa Senate earlier in the year that would have limited the use of eminent domain for such projects, but that bill died in committee.