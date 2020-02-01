GOP caucus-goers getting ready for the Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Iowa Caucuses are merely days away and Republicans are getting ready to caucus as well.

President Donald Trump is facing the smallest of challenges from former Illinois Representative Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

Despite not being in the national spotlight like their Democratic counterparts, Republican caucus-goers are taking their choice just as seriously.

“Well it certainly is more important because we want to show our support, and so that people aren’t there to know how much support there was at the caucuses. So, they don’t think it was a dead ringer and think they don’t need to be active in the political stuff,” said Jay Handy, Des Moines GOP caucusgoer.

Iowans participating in the Republican caucuses must be registered with that party but no additional identification is required.